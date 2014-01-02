Morehouse man facing drug charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Morehouse man facing drug charges

Jason Williams (Source: Mississippi County SO) Jason Williams (Source: Mississippi County SO)
CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A man from Morehouse, Missouri, spent New Year's Eve behind bars on drug charges.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, 31-year-old Jason Williams was originally taken into custody with passing bad checks in Scott County.

During the booking process, a corrections officer reportedly saw a baggie containing a marijuana cigarette fall from Williams' underwear.

Williams reportedly told corrections staff he had borrowed the underwear from an acquaintance whom must have left the drug behind.

According to the sheriff's office, Williams was charged with one count of delivery/possession of a controlled substance within the county jail.

His bond was set at $25,000.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly