Morehouse man facing drug charges

A man from Morehouse, Missouri, spent New Year's Eve behind bars on drug charges.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, 31-year-old Jason Williams was originally taken into custody with passing bad checks in Scott County.

During the booking process, a corrections officer reportedly saw a baggie containing a marijuana cigarette fall from Williams' underwear.

Williams reportedly told corrections staff he had borrowed the underwear from an acquaintance whom must have left the drug behind.

According to the sheriff's office, Williams was charged with one count of delivery/possession of a controlled substance within the county jail.



His bond was set at $25,000.

