2 Tenn. men facing theft charges

Authorities say two men were taken into custody on December 30 after a series of home break-ins and car burglaries in Weakley and Henry County, Tennessee.

According to the sheriff's office, 43-year-old Tony Neal Goode of Gleason, Tenn. was charged with aggravated burglary and burglary of an auto and theft over $1,000 and 62-year-old Charlie Lyles of Gleason was charged with theft over $1,000.

The sheriff's office says they took theft reports for stolen guns and jewelry from homes on White Road in Gleason and Highway 190 near Gleason along with a gun stolen from a vehicle in the EW James parking lot in Dresden.

Dresden police took a report for a gun stolen from a vehicle at the American Legion.

Dresden investigators say they recovered jewelry from a pawnshop in Paris, after authorities in Weakley County questioned Goode.

Police investigators say stolen guns were recovered from houses in Gleason, Dyersburg and Paris.

Officers say the guns found in Gleason came from a Puryear break in that had not been reported.

