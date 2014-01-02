Perry County, Ill. deputy loses battle with brain tumor

A young Heartland deputy has lost his battle with a serious illness.

Deputy Chris Harvey died last night of a brain tumor at 26-years-old.

Harvey had been a deputy with the Perry County, Illinois, Sheriff's Department since 2007.

He leaves behind a daughter and a fiancé', along with many friends and other family members in the area.

Funeral arrangements are pending at Pyatt Funeral Home in Pinckneyville, Illinois

