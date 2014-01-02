Slick roads, light snow and harsh winds in Heartland - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Slick roads, light snow and harsh winds in Heartland

Desloge, Mo. (Source: Dylan Vogelsang) Desloge, Mo. (Source: Dylan Vogelsang)
Kennett, Mo. (Source: Shawn Nichols) Kennett, Mo. (Source: Shawn Nichols)
Many parts of the Heartland are experiencing light snow, slick roads, and harsh winds Thursday morning.

Several schools in the area have canceled classes for Thursday. Click here to view the full list.

In Cape Girardeau, one crash was reported early Thursday morning in the Fruitland area.

According to the Fruitland Fire Department, the crash happened at Highway 607 and 177 in Cape Girardeau County.

No one was injured in that crash.

Officials say the roads in that area are very slick and drivers should avoid travel if possible.

As of 8:30 Thursday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet reported salt trucks managed to work their way through icy sections of Interstate 24 to treat the roadway from the 3 to 16 mile markers.

This has improved conditions along this section.

Slick spots have also reported along I-24 from the 25 to 33 mile markers in Marshall and Livingston counties.

KYTC crews have treated those areas.

The main issues have been on bridges, overpasses and hilltops.

Drivers are asked to drive slow due to winter weather conditions.

Crews will continue to focus on potential trouble spots throughout the day.

KYTC warns that any road surfaces that do not dry during the day will be subject to re-freezing overnight.

Early Thursday morning, KYTC was reporting multiple crashes along I-24 in McCracken County due to slick road conditions.

