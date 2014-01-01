Ky. highway crews prepare for light snow - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ky. highway crews prepare for light snow

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

The National Weather Service has indicated Kentucky's 12 westernmost counties could receive some snow showers starting after about midnight Wednesday.

Snow accumulation is currently thought to be less than a half inch.

The KYTC District 1 Snow and Ice Team said they will be monitoring the arrival of snow overnight and coordinating an appropriate response.

Each Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crew will have trucks loaded and ready to roll in case bridges and overpasses develop slick spots before morning.

Drivers are asked to monitor the forecast for regular updates through the night in case the anticipated accumulation amount is revised. Motorists who plan to be on the road before daylight are reminded to pay close attention to localized conditions as the system develops, and adapt driving speeds to highway conditions as they travel. Appropriate caution is required.

