Mayfield goes smoke-free in the new year

The city of Mayfield, Ky. has officially gone smoke-free in the new year.

The City Council voted 5 to 4 earlier last year in favor of a smoking ban inside the city limits. It applies to buildings and restaurants.

Smokers can light up in designated areas like private clubs and completely confined and separate smoke-proof areas with independent heating and air conditioning systems.

Mayfield joins 38 other Kentucky communities with smoke-free ordinances in place.

