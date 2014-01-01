Paducah marching band performs at Gator Bowl

The Paducah Tilghman High School marching band got some major national exposure Wednesday.

After winning a field show competition at the Gator Bowl, the band got to perform the pregame show after marching in the Gator Bowl parade. The "Band of Blue" will also take part in the halftime show and won $10,000.



The game features a matchup between the University of Nebraska and the University of Georgia.

