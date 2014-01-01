MoDOT, IDOT prepare for expected winter weather

Missouri and Illinois crews are prepared before expected winter weather on Wednesday.



Missouri Department of Transportation Representative Keith Gentry said roads have already been pretreated and are ready to go for the southeast Missouri region.

Illinois Department of Transportation District 9 Engineer Keith Miley said bridges, culverts and other areas were pretreated Tuesday for the southern Illinois region.

Both crews say they are ready to go and expect to be activated later when the winter weather starts hitting the area.

