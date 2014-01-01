Sheriff believes poacher shot, killed horse

(WMC-TV) - A 3-year-old white and tan Appaloosa Filly named Cheyenne was found dead by her owners after reportedly being shot in the eye.

The Dyer County Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will come forward with information about the horse's death.

Deitra Clifton told deputies that between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m., she and her husband found their horse, valued at more than $2,500, dead in rural Dyer County.

"Lots of sadness for my girls, and me and my husband both," said Deitra, who said the horse was like family to them.

Sheriff Box believes a poacher could have mistaken the horse for wildlife and fired the shot.

But Deitra believes the horse was shot by someone driving along Parker Road.

"I think they were riding around shining, which is an illegal act in itself," she said. "They were spot lighting or shining and they saw eyes and they shot. It was an intentional kill."

The Cliftons raise their horses and train them. Cheyenne was training to be a barrel racer.

Deitra says her girls ride horses at all hours of the day and night. She says that bullet could have hit her, her husband, or her children.

"Somebody somewhere knows who did this. I believe it was more than one individual. I know they now know they shot someone's horse," she said.

If you have information that could lead to an arrest in this case, call Dyer County Crime Stoppers at 731-285-TIPS.