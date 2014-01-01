Heartland parents welcome New Years' babies

Alexia Yazzie was born a little after 9 a.m. at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. (Source: Lester Yazzie)

Several families throughout the Heartland rang in the new year with new family members.

Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Ill. had the first baby of the New Year. Axel Joseph Shewcrast was born at 12 a.m. exactly to proud parents Quentin and Megan Shewcrast. He is 5 pounds, 7 ounces and 18.5 inches long.

According to Sally Owen of Southeast Health, Tucker Henley was born at 12:59 a.m. at Southeast Hospital. He is the son of Leah and Adam Henley of Cape Girardeau. The new baby boy weighs 7 pounds, 11 ounces.



Tucker's parents say he came as a nice New Year's surprise.

"I definitely did not expect to have him last night," Leah Henley said. "I thought I was just going to get checked and sent home and ended up that he was just ready to come out."



Henley and her husband say they're excited for what 2014 has in store for their family of four.

"It's going to be a good year," Adam Henley said. "It's going to be exciting with the new one in the house and Chase [Tucker's three-year-old brother] is going to have a new brother this year so that will be fun. It will be interesting to see how he adjusts."

Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center had a baby girl born at 1:43 a.m. MaKenzie McNeary, born to Mike McNeary and Melissa Richmond, weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces.

Alexia Yazzie was born a little after 9 a.m. at Murray-Calloway County Hospital. She weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces. Her mother is Lashawnte Nez and her father is Lester Yazzie.

Parents Caitlin Cook and Matthew Lincoln of Marble Hill, Mo. welcomed their son, Jason Matthew, at 1:22 p.m. on Wednesday at Saint Francis Medical Center. Baby Jason weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 inches long.

The Lourdes birthing center welcomed Olivia Ruth Nesler at 10:31 p.m. Her parents are Amanda Jett and Charly Nesler of Mayfield, Ky. She weighed 7.1 ounces and was 19 inches long.



Welcome to the world and congratulations to the proud parents!

