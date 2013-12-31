Alleged mail theft in Wappapello, MO

Some residents in Wappapello recently received a letter saying mail theft may have occurred in their area.



Christopher Eby of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said they have a suspect in mind. Right now, he said they are making sure they have all the evidence to move forward on prosecution.



Eby said the investigation starts a few months back and only involves residents living on Route 3 in Wappapello.



He said they believe both incoming and outgoing mail may have been tampered with and the residents in Wappapello have been a huge help in the investigation.



"Anything we don't know about, is what we're trying to get their attention," Eby said. "You know, you may have mailed a bill with a check in it back in October, and the collection agency or the company you mailed it to says they never received it. That's the kind of information we want to know."



