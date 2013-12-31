Cause of East Prairie house fire undetermined - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cause of East Prairie house fire undetermined

(Source: Victoria Best, cNews) (Source: Victoria Best, cNews)
(Source: Victoria Best, cNews) (Source: Victoria Best, cNews)
(Source: Don Frazier, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Don Frazier, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
(Source: Don Frazier, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Don Frazier, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
(Source: Don Frazier, Heartland News multimedia journalist) (Source: Don Frazier, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

The cause of a house fire in East Prairie that left one person hurt is undetermined.

According to East Prairie Fire Chief Kyle Hutcheson, the home is near the intersection of Highway 105 and Highway 80.

He said a 25-year-old female suffered burns to her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Hutcheson, the State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of the fire undetermined. It is not considered suspicious.

Hutcheson did say a space heater was plugged into an extension cord and it is possible that it may have started the fire. He warned anyone that has a space heater to make sure it is operating properly.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly