Cause of East Prairie house fire undetermined

The cause of a house fire in East Prairie that left one person hurt is undetermined.



According to East Prairie Fire Chief Kyle Hutcheson, the home is near the intersection of Highway 105 and Highway 80.

He said a 25-year-old female suffered burns to her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to Hutcheson, the State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of the fire undetermined. It is not considered suspicious.

Hutcheson did say a space heater was plugged into an extension cord and it is possible that it may have started the fire. He warned anyone that has a space heater to make sure it is operating properly.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.