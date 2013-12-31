2 arrested after deputies find meth trash pile outside Brookport home

Deputies say the found meth cook bottles in plain view in the yard of the home. (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Department)

Two people were arrested Tuesday, December 31 after the Massac County Sheriff's Department acted on a tip about a meth lab.

Kristy G. Morrow, 36, and Matthew D. Skinner, 18, both of Brookport, were charged with meth manufacturing.



The sheriff's department said deputies found meth cook bottles in plain view in the yard at the house on the 6700 block of South U.S. Highway 45, just outside of Brookport.

Deputies secured the house and everyone inside. They say a search revealed a large meth trash pile in the backyard of the house.

Deputies said six large meth cook bottlers were found in the trash pile. The bottles weighed in at 2,260 grams of meth.

According to the sheriff's department, a 7-year-old was found in the house. They said the Department of Child and Family Services will be notified of the child being in the presence of a meth lab.

Bond will be set soon, and deputies say additional arrests are expected.

