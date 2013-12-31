Boil water order issued for residents of Greenville, Mo.

A boil water order was issued Tuesday, December 31 for residents of Greenville, Mo. until further notice.

According to Greenville City Clerk Pam Birmingham, the water pump failed for the Greenville Public Water Dist. #1 around 4:30 p.m.

Birmingham said some residents have lost water and more will start to lose water as the tower empties. She said they have someone working to fix it, but it isn't clear when this process will be finished.

