Mayfield man wanted since Nov. arrested in St. Louis suburb

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Chad Bradley (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) Chad Bradley (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon reported Tuesday that a Mayfield man was arrested in a St. Louis, Mo. suburb.

Chad Bradley, 36, is facing Federal charges of trafficking methamphetamine, along with other state charges locally.

According to Redmon, authorities have been searching for Bradley since November 21, 2013 when he ran from deputies and Federal officers trying to arrest him at his parent's house in Mayfield.

Redmon said the Graves County Drug Division recently received information on a possible location of Bradley.

The U.S. Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms were contacted, and with their help a U.S. Marshal's Task Force found Bradley hiding in a basement of a house near St. Louis.

Bradley was arrested without incident and is currently being held in the Lincoln County Detention Center in Missouri.

He will be returned to Paducah to be arraigned on his Federal charges in the near future.

