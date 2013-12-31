Man completes unique 2013 New Year's resolution

On Tuesday, the last day of the year, Mike Higgins is meeting his goal.

Last New Year's, one man made a resolution to run every block of every street in Cape Girardeau in 2013.

"This is the city map," Higgins said. "So, when I finished running a street, I would take my highlighter out and I'd mark my course for the day."

It's not your average New Year's Resolution.

"I'm running every city street, every block of every city street in Cape Girardeau," Higgins said.

Higgins' running shoes have covered a lot of ground in 2013.

"The city maintain roughly 320 miles of street," Higgins said. "So, there are at least that many and I know I've run many of them twice, three, or four times."

He averages 15 to 30 miles per week.

"I kind of like to just push myself to see what I can accomplish at things," Higgins said.

He runs every avenue, drive, and street. He won't stop until his goal's complete.

"I will be finished by the end of the day today," Higgins said. "There is no doubt in my mind."

So, what's his secret? How'd he stick to the resolution?

"You have to be tired of being sick and tired," Higgins said. "That's what it comes down to for most people. That's what it came down to for me. You can't treat it like this is something I'm going to do for a short period of time. You have to love it, you have to want to do it."

Higgins took a big dose of determination and now, he's reached the finish line.

"It's not even a resolution anymore. It's just a way of life. I live a lot healthier than I used to live," Higgins said.

Higgins said all those miles were worth it, and not only because of the sense of accomplishment.

"You get to eat all the Twinkies you want," Higgins said. I don't have to worry about what I eat when I'm putting in miles like this."

Higgins' new goal for 2014 is to run 62 miles in only 12 hours. That is coming up this March.

