Red Cross responds to nearly 150 disasters nationwide in 2013

In all, the American Red Cross launched 146 large disaster relief efforts in 42 states and territories in 2013.

"In addition to the large disaster response operations, this year regionally, Red Cross volunteers assisted more than 1,500 families after home fires and other disasters," said Cindy Erickson, Regional CEO of the Red Cross. "From those executing our mission on the ground, to those powering it with donations, we are so very grateful to all who support our efforts to help our neighbors during their darkest hours."

The Greater St. Louis Region helped more than 5,000 people in 2013 after house fires, tornadoes and floods. This year, staff and volunteers responded to multiple larger disasters in the region, including:

April: flooding in Pike and Jefferson counties (MO), storms and tornadoes in St. Louis, Franklin (MO) and Madison counties (IL)

May: tornadoes in St. Louis and St. Charles counties (MO)

August: flooding in Pulaski county (MO)

November: tornadoes in Massac and Washington counties (IL)

About 2,000 volunteers support the Red Cross mission in this region.

In 2013, about 260 local volunteers deployed on national disaster relief operations, including Colorado, Oklahoma and the East Coast.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.