Planned power outage scheduled for some in western Ky.

Hickman-Fulton Counties RECC will have a planned power outage Friday, January 3 at 11:55 p.m.

They say consumers served by the Clinton substation will be affected. This will be consumers in Hickman County, Carlisle and Graves Counties and part of Fulton County.

The outage should last up to four hours. They say the outage is necessary to install new equipment in the substation.

