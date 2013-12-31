Rte. Y to close for bridge deck replacement over I-55

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route Y in Cape Girardeau County will be closed while contractor crews remove and replace the bridge deck over I-55.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Monday, January 13 at 7 a.m. and will reopen Tuesday, July 1 at 5 p.m.

MoDOT said I-55 will also be periodically reduced to one lane during the bridge deck replacement.

They say the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

