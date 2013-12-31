Body of Ind. woman recovered from Lake Barley

The body of a woman was recovered from Lake Barkley around noon on Tuesday, according to the Kentucky State Police.

KSP said a call was received at 12:33 a.m. on Tuesday, December 31 regarding a missing person from a houseboat that was docked at Prizer Point Marina. A search began by the Trigg County Sheriff's Office, Trigg County Rescue, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and KSP.



According to KSP, the body of Mary P. Hatley, 62, of Evansville, Ind. was found in the water at about 12:03 p.m.

Police say Hatley was on the houseboat with her husband and another couple from Evansville when she went outside to smoke and never returned. They say currently, no foul play is suspected and an autopsy is being scheduled for later this week.

