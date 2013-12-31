New Year brings new laws to Heartland states

A New Year means new laws in Heartland states.

What do you think about new laws going into effect January 1 in your state?

In Illinois, more than 200 laws go into effect such as speed limits on toll ways and interstates will go up to 70 miles per hour from 65 mph.

As for medical marijuana, Illinois becomes the 20th state to legalize marijuana with standards some call the strictest in the nation. Law makers say it may take a year to actually make a purchase as separate agencies make up the rules that have to be approved.

Meanwhile, 17-year-olds may now vote in primaries if they will be 18 by the following general election, and public school sexual education courses must now cover contraception and abstinence, though many schools tell Heartland News both are already covered.

For pet owners: you can now return a pet or be reimbursed for vet costs if you end up with an animal and the seller didn't tell you about an illness.

There's also new laws regarding schools and social networking. As of January 1, 2014 it's illegal for a school to ask students their social networking passwords without probable cause.

That all comes new to the state of Illinois.

For Kentuckians, there's about two dozen new laws. Jurors who serve a full term on a grand jury don't have to serve again for six years.

Owners of plug-in electric cars must pay $100 registrations fees.

Health care facilities performing mammography exams must report more information on breast density to patients in an effort to thoroughly explain the risk of cancer.

For Kentucky pet owners, emergency workers can break into a car beginning in 2014 if they believe an animal inside is suffering. Law makers say that law is also meant to help pet owners find lost pets.

In Missouri, the biggest talkers are the rise in minimum wage for low-income workers. Wages will go up to $7.50 an hour from $7.35.

This is just a sample of laws that go into effect in each state.

