Thompsonville woman dies after crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thompsonville woman dies after crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
THOMPSONVILLE, IL (KFVS) -

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department investigated a crash on Monday, December 30 at 9:50 a.m.

According to deputies, the crash was on the Akin Blacktop about 1 mile west of the Thompsonville Akin Intersection. They say a 2001 Buick, driven by 63-year-old Patricia Osburn from Thompsonville, left the road on the right side, overcorrected and veered across the road impacting ditch on the north side. The car then overturned.

Deputies say Osburn was treated by Thompsonville First Responders and taken to a hospital by ambulance. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital by Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly