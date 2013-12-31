Thompsonville woman dies after crash

The Franklin County Sheriff's Department investigated a crash on Monday, December 30 at 9:50 a.m.

According to deputies, the crash was on the Akin Blacktop about 1 mile west of the Thompsonville Akin Intersection. They say a 2001 Buick, driven by 63-year-old Patricia Osburn from Thompsonville, left the road on the right side, overcorrected and veered across the road impacting ditch on the north side. The car then overturned.

Deputies say Osburn was treated by Thompsonville First Responders and taken to a hospital by ambulance. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital by Franklin County Coroner Marty Leffler.

