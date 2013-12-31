Top 10 New Year's resolutions for 2014

Are you making a New Year's Resolution?

Check out this list of top ten for 2014, according to the University of Scranton Journal of Clinical Psychology. You can click here for the list.



They released their study just two weeks ago; tabulating research on who sets goals, what they pertain to and who actually keeps them.

Meanwhile, get in on the discussion with us on our KFVS12 Facebook page.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.