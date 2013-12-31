Morley mayor charged with shoplifting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Morley mayor charged with shoplifting

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
MORLEY, MO (KFVS) -

The mayor of Morley, Mo. was charged with shoplifting over the weekend in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Police Sgt. Darin Hickey, Jonathan McNeely, 28, was in Walmart in Cape Girardeau Saturday night and concealed some hunting and fishing items underneath his coat. He then left the store without paying for them.

McNeely was detained by loss-prevention officers until police arrived. Police gave McNeely a citation to appear in municipal court.

A Morley City Hall spokesperson said they are not sure if there will be any ramifications yet with McNeely. The spokesperson also said that Mayor McNeely has an office in City Hall and he has been working as usual.

Court records show that McNeely has one prior criminal history with a misdemeanor of wildlife laws he pleaded guilty to in 2003.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly