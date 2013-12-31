Morley mayor charged with shoplifting

The mayor of Morley, Mo. was charged with shoplifting over the weekend in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Police Sgt. Darin Hickey, Jonathan McNeely, 28, was in Walmart in Cape Girardeau Saturday night and concealed some hunting and fishing items underneath his coat. He then left the store without paying for them.

McNeely was detained by loss-prevention officers until police arrived. Police gave McNeely a citation to appear in municipal court.

A Morley City Hall spokesperson said they are not sure if there will be any ramifications yet with McNeely. The spokesperson also said that Mayor McNeely has an office in City Hall and he has been working as usual.

Court records show that McNeely has one prior criminal history with a misdemeanor of wildlife laws he pleaded guilty to in 2003.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.