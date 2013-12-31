Murphysboro police searching for robbery suspect

Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect in Murphysboro on Tuesday.

According to Murphysboro police, a masked person entered the Amstar Gas Station at 1501 Walnut Street, showed a gun and demanded money at 9:19 p.m. on Monday, December 30.

They say the suspect left the store with cash and some items.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Murphysboro Police Department at 618-684-2121 or email to crimetips@murphysboro-il.gov.

