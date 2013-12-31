Election officials gear up for teen vote

CHICAGO (AP) - Election officials say starting next year most Illinois 17-year-olds will be eligible to register and vote in the March primary election.

The first day of 2014 is Wednesday.

Cook County Clerk David Orr says it's a first in Illinois history.

He says the expansion will allow more people to vote than ever before and will help establish voting habits earlier.

The change means that U.S. citizens born on or before Nov. 4, 1996, can register and vote in the March 18 primary election because they will turn 18 by the general election in November.

Orr's office is hosting a "Democracy Week" to register 17-year-olds. That'll take place Feb. 3 to Feb. 7.

