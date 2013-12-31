Fire damages bar in Gibson

Fire crews in Dunklin County battled a fire at the "Gibson Bar" Monday night.

The bar is located in Gibson, on Highway 53 just west of Holcomb.

The fire started around 10:30 p.m. on Monday.

The owner, Ronnie Chase, said she bought the bar in 2006 and fixed it up. It wasn't long after that a tornado damaged it. She fixed it up again, and now a fire damaged it.

It appears most of the damage is on the inside of the building, and includes extensive smoke and fire damage.

Chase said she does have insurance and is deciding what she wants to do next.



The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office tells us officers left the scene around 11:30 p.m.

No word on what caused the fire.

