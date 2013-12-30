SEMO's Bradley wins OVC Player, Newcomer of the Week - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SEMO's Bradley wins OVC Player, Newcomer of the Week

(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri forward Jarekious Bradley won both Ohio Valley Conference Player and Newcomer of the Week honors on Monday, December 30.

Bradley earned both awards in the same week for the second time this season.

A native of Memphis, Tenn., Bradley posted back-to-back game-highs and registered two double-doubles last week. He scored 27 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Southeast to an 83-79 come-from-behind overtime victory against IUPUI on Dec. 23. Bradley made a near-perfect 11-of-12 free throws and had the assist on the game-tying three-pointer in regulation. He dropped in 22 points in the second half alone.

Six days later, Bradley scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds at Missouri State (Dec. 29). He shot 8-of-17 from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 at the free throw line, while dishing out four assists and collecting a game-high three steals. He tied the game at 78-78 on a baseline jumper with four seconds left before the Bears hit a desperation three-pointer at the buzzer to get the victory. In addition, Bradley made six three-pointers, including four against MSU.

Bradley has won OVC Newcomer of the Week honors a league-high of six times in 2013-14.

