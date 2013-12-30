Oak Grove students compete in 8th annual Jingle Jog - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Oak Grove students compete in 8th annual Jingle Jog

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
R-I facilitator Debby Holt performs “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth” prior to the eighth annual Jingle Jog. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools) R-I facilitator Debby Holt performs “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth” prior to the eighth annual Jingle Jog. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools)
Third grader Caleb Shepard keeps a steady pace during the eighth annual Jingle Jog as he runs around the play area at Oak Grove Elementary. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools) Third grader Caleb Shepard keeps a steady pace during the eighth annual Jingle Jog as he runs around the play area at Oak Grove Elementary. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Oak Grove students jogged for seven minutes straight during the Jingle Jog on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the elementary school.

Each brought in an art supply item per lap that they committed to complete to be placed in the waiting room of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The annual tradition was initiated eight years ago by Principal Jenifer Richardson to promote physical activity and charity.

