Oak Grove students compete in 8th annual Jingle Jog

Third grader Caleb Shepard keeps a steady pace during the eighth annual Jingle Jog as he runs around the play area at Oak Grove Elementary. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools)

R-I facilitator Debby Holt performs “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth” prior to the eighth annual Jingle Jog. (Source: Poplar Bluff R-1 Schools)

Oak Grove students jogged for seven minutes straight during the Jingle Jog on Thursday, Dec. 19, at the elementary school.

Each brought in an art supply item per lap that they committed to complete to be placed in the waiting room of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The annual tradition was initiated eight years ago by Principal Jenifer Richardson to promote physical activity and charity.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.