Driving dangers, increased patrols over New Year's holiday

Local and state authorities in Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee tell us they will be out in full force New Year's Eve.

They are especially on the look out for drunk drivers.

Here's why: The National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration said in the past ten years just about two in every five deaths around the New Year's holiday involves alcohol, that's 41 percent. Consider the total compared with a 31 percent national average annually.

Meanwhile AAA said last year alone, 830 people died in drunk driving crashes around the holiday season.

Also, according to AAA traffic safety survey: One in five drivers report driving when they thought their alcohol level may be too high or over the legal limit.

But, 96 percent consider impaired driving to be unacceptable with half saying drunken drivers are a bigger problem today than three years ago.

In Kentucky, the office of highway safety suggests their app that even has a button to immediately call authorities if you think you see a drunk driver and GPS to help you find a cab.

