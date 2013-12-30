Here is a list of some New Year's Eve events for a Cause, including family activities.



Cape Girardeau New Year's Eve Events:

Grace Party at Grace United Methodist Church/Tuesday Dec 31. Starts at 7 p.m. for all ages. "Ring in the New Year" service at 11:30 p.m. Call Grace United Methodist Church for information: 573-334-1321

Live United New Year's Eve Party. The Venue Event Center in Cape Girardeau. Tuesday Dec 31 at 8 p.m. Proceeds support the United Way. Cost: $50. Call the United Way: 573-334-9634

Another Year for Miracles. St. Jude's New Year's Eve Benefit. December 31, 2013 at Ray's Plaza Conference Center.



Southern Illinois Events:



Family Friendly Events at C.E. Brehm Memorial Public Library in Mount Vernon. From 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Reservations Requested

Family New Year's Eve Party at West City Village Community Center

Western Kentucky Events:

The Charity League of Paducah's 86th Annual Snowball. Benefits East Seals of Western Kentucky. From 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Walker Hall, 229 Madison Street, Paducah, Ky. Music by The Clarence Dobbins Band. You can click here for more information.

