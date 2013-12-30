Jackson School Dist. provides Kids Club

For $25 a day, students get snacks and games; and parents get piece of mind that their children are supervised.

What are parents supposed to do when their children are out of school, but they still have to go to work?

The Jackson School District has an answer: The Kids Club.

"They get to play board games," said Mandee Stricker, Kids Club director. "They get to build things, Legos, magnetic blocks. We do art projects with them. We do activities in the gym with them. So, we keep the kids engaged with each other, engaged with our staff and really just have a great time at Kids Club."

There are versions of the program for after school, all day and even a snow day plan. For $25 a day, students get snacks and games; and parents get piece of mind that their children are supervised.

"I do not want to be bored at home and stuck watching TV and video games," said Ben Schmitt, a third grader. "I'd rather be here than doing all that stuff."

