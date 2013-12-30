Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Cape Girardeau home

A man was arrested after breaking into a house and threatening a woman in Cape Girardeau.

According to Cape Girardeau Police Sgt. Darin Hickey, Demetruis Willis was arrested after he kicked in the back door of a home on the 800 block of Hickory Street around 1 a.m. Monday.

Hickey said Willis had a gun and made threats to a woman inside the home. After an altercation, the suspect left the home and ran for several blocks where he was picked up by police.

Willis is being charged with burglary first degree, domestic assault second degree and unlawful use of a weapon. His bond was set at $25,000 and he is housed in the Cape Girardeau Jail.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.