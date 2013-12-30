Cape Girardeau house fire under investigation

Emergency crews were on the scene of a fire in Cape Girardeau on Monday.



It happened at a house on South Benton. Neighbors say the house was vacant.



According to Cape Girardeau Assistant Fire Chief Mark Hashheider, the fire started on the first floor by the stairs and climbed up to the second floor from there, spreading throughout the second floor and causing major damage.

He said the home is vacant and had no electric turned on to it.

According to Hashheider, they feel the fire is suspicious in nature. It took crews around 40 minutes to knock down the flames and get it under control.

Hashheider said this is the second time there has been a fire in this house within the last six months. At the time of the last fire, the house was vacant as well. He said there was at least one juvenile seen entering the house at the time of the previous fire.



This is under investigation by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.



