Sikeston DPS increases DWI enforcement for New Years

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is increasing DWI enforcement for New Years.

Chief Drew Juden, Director of Sikeston Public Safety, announced that the department will step up DWI enforcement over the next few days to help make roadways safer during the New Year celebration.

Their goal is to get impaired drivers off of the roadway. This time of year more drivers are out on the roadway at night, especially on New Year's Eve. Unfortunately, some of these drivers still insist on drinking and driving.

Here are some things you can do to help keep you safe while traveling this winter:

  • Restrain yourselves and your passengers. Use seatbelts, car seats and booster seats when appropriate.
  • Stay fresh and alert when driving. Studies have shown that drowsy driving can be as dangerous as driving while intoxicated.
  • Driving requires your full attention. Don't text and drive, pull off of the road if you have to use your cellular phone.
  • If you plan to drink, have a designated driver.

