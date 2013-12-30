Bryan McCormick grew up near Olive Branch, Illinois with a childhood dream to become a weatherman. After watching the movie "Twister" habitually, he decided to dedicate his life to weather prediction.

He spent several years chasing storms in the Mississippi Delta and witnessed waterspouts, countless wall clouds, large hail, several tornadoes (one of which was a mile-wide EF3), and a few funnel clouds.

He graduated from Mississippi State University in April 2011 with a Bachelor of Science Degree with an emphasis in Broadcast Meteorology. It's not all about storms though, Bryan is also a fan of winter snow and ice.

He is a science enthusiast and considers himself a wannabe theoretical physicist. He's also an accomplished guitarist with nearly two decades of experience. He's performed in the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena and several venues across Southeast Missouri and Northeast Arkansas.

Most recently Bryan has been a staff meteorologist at KFVS12's sister station, KAIT in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

