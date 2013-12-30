Board meeting scheduled on bidding for new Mt. Vernon high school

The Mount Vernon Township High School Board President Carl Miller announced there will be a board meeting Monday night about bidding for the new Mount Vernon High School costs.

The construction manager and architect will be talking about the bidding. Members will listen and consider bids for the new high school project at 3:30 p.m. at the current high school. The new location will be off of Wells Bypass near the I-57 94 mm exit.

Miller said their plan is to break ground in January of 2014.

