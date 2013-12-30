Fire destroys home in Murphysboro

A home in Murphysboro is a total loss after a fire Sunday morning.Murphysboro Fire Chief Steve Swafford says firefighters were called to a home at 436 Fiddler Ridge in Murphysboro around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.When firefighters arrived, they found flames engulfing part of the home.One person was inside at the time of the fire, but was able to get out safely.Crews put out the fire.The home is considered a total loss.The cause of the fire is unknown, but it is not considered suspicious.