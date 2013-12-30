Confirmed H1N1 case in Butler County - Minimum wage increase - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Confirmed H1N1 case in Butler County - Minimum wage increase

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Butler County Health Department confirms the county has had one case of the H1N1 flu. A Poplar Bluff, Mo. woman says her 29-year-old son died of the H1N1 flu. Kadee Brosseau talks to the mother and a nurse with the Butler County Health Department.

Homeowners in Thebes, Ill. arrived home early this morning to find their house engulfed in flames.

Recovery efforts will resume tomorrow in Kansas for a soldier from Thebes who went missing in a lake while duck hunting on Christmas Eve.

A man is in critical condition and his girlfriend was arrested in Mayfield, Ky. after police say she stabbed him.

Starting Wednesday, minimum wage workers in 13 states, including Missouri, and four cities will receive higher paychecks.

An audit of Bollinger County, Mo. ranks the county as fair.

Illinois State Police say they're ready to begin processing applications from residents who want to carry concealed weapons. Rachel Gartner will have more on Heartland News at Six.

Most teens will no longer be allowed to use tanning beds in Illinois beginning Jan. 1.

A Kansas City couple is having a very happy holiday season after winning a $71.5 million Powerball jackpot in the Christmas night drawing.

A Missouri high school continues to hold prayer sessions despite a legal complaint that claims the sessions are unconstitutional.

Preliminary figures show the number of deer hunted in Illinois is down this year.

If you're planning to stay home New Year's Day and stream classic movies on Netflix, you may be out of luck. More than 80 movies and a handful of TV shows will no longer be available for streaming through the site as of Wednesday, according to a post on Reddit.

Have a happy and safe New Year!

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly