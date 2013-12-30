Audit of Bollinger County ranks county as fair

An audit of Bollinger County ranks the county as fair.Missouri State Auditor Tom Schweich routinely audits counties that do not elect a county auditor.In the areas audited, the overall performance of the county was fair.The sheriff maintains two bank accounts outside the county treasury, which is not allowed by state law.In Oct. 2012, the former sheriff used $1,111 from the general expense bank account to purchase 400 key chains for promotional purposes during Halloween.The county clerk does not maintain centralized records of vacation, sick leave, and compensatory time or ensure balances comply with county policies. A road and bridge department employee was allowed to accumulate and use 80 hours of sick leave which is more than the county maximum.