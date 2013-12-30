Man in critical condition after stabbing, girlfriend arrested

A Mayfield woman faces charges after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.Desiree A. Richardson, 23, of Mayfield is charged with assault 1st degree, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to notify D.O.T. of address change.Mayfield police officers were called to the Windhaven Apartments at 328 North 4th Street around 2:40 p.m. Sunday for a stabbing.Officers found Joshua C. Burns, 25, of Mayfield on the ground against a door bleeding profusely.Burns had a stab wound to his upper left shoulder near the collar bone area. He was rushed to Jackson Purchase Medical Center.During the investigation, detectives determined Burns's girlfriend, 23-year-old Desiree A. Richardson stabbed him outside her apartment during a fight.Richardson’s home is at another building in the apartment complex. Burns took off running after he was stabbed and collapsed were officers found him.Richardson was taken to the Graves County Detention Center.Burns was transferred to another local area hospital where he immediately underwent emergency surgery. Burns’ status is critical.