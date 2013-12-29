Redhawks rally falls short with buzzer-beating loss
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Marcus Marshall scored 19 points in helping Missouri State survive a late comeback by SE Missouri State and winning 81-78 in a non conference thriller on Sunday.
Missouri State (10-2) led 32-24 at halftime by controlling the boards (24-14) and grabbing six more offensive rebounds than the Redhawks.
The Bears upped that lead to 20 in the second half before SE Missouri (8-5) staged a late-half attack.
Trailing 77-76 on a Jamaal Calvin layup with 25 seconds left, Jarekious Baradley's jumper tied the score at 78 after Marcus Mashall missed one of two free throws for Missouri State. Bradley led the team with 27 points. But Dorrian Williams then hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for the Bears to avoid overtime and win by three.
Tyler Stone had a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Walk-on Paul McRoberts played 30 minutes, scoring 8 points.
Missouri State opens Missouri Valley Conference play with Illinois State on Jan. 2, while SE Missouri State starts their Ohio Valley Conference schedule against Murray St. that same day.
(AP Photo/Leo Correa). Brazil's William goes for the ball during a national soccer team practice session ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at the Granja Comary training center in Teresopolis, Brazil, Friday, May 25, 2018.
Brazil fans have cheered their team in the first and only meeting with players before they travel to the World Cup in Russia, but many others also complained about the squad's lack of contact with local supporters.
