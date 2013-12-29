Scott County family rebuilds home after November tornado

It has been more than a month since a tornado tore through Scott County, leaving homes destroyed.

It has been more than a month since a tornado tore through Scott County, leaving homes destroyed. Now, people are rebuilding their homes and their lives.

Elizabeth McIntyre’s family didn’t have Christmas at home this year, but ornaments that survived the storm still hung from the tree in the house in which they’re now living.

“[This ornament] survived the tornado,” McIntyre said, “My little boy made this in kindergarten."

McIntyre says even though the tornado destroyed their home, it couldn’t destroy her memories.

“We got the tree out of storage and put it up and I'm so glad we did because we had the family here,” McIntyre said. “We had a great time. The tornado can't take away what the real meaning of Christmas is in the first place so we had our tree."

McIntyre says she will never forget that November day.

"I didn't realize that I would never be going back to my home the way that I knew it,” McIntyre said. “I thought it'd be an ordinary day and in a matter of hours, our lives changed completely. We went from having our home to nothing, to rubble, and I play that over in my head and I keep thinking it was a miracle we weren't home because I don't believe we could have made it through the tornado as bad as it was, it was an F-3."

McIntyre says her family is moving on.

“Like it said on my kitchen, home is where your story begins, and home is where your heart is,” McIntyre said, “My heart is out there, so, not being able to rebuild out there, I can't even imagine it, so I'm glad I don't have to."

Construction starts Monday. It will be a new house, on the land that is home to McIntyre.

"For 40 to 50 years there has been a member of our family living on the farm there and so, we have to continue that,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre says while the house will be new, there will also be some old, precious photos she pulled from the rubble. While she says she’s glad to have those old memories, she’s excited to make new ones.

"There's no place like home, so I can't wait to get back out to the country,” McIntyre said.

