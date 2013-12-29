Humane Society of Southeast Missouri sees bump in year-end donations

Even though Christmas has come and one, people are still in the giving spirit.The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri sees more donations at the end of the year more than any other time.Workers at the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri say this is the time when they see a lot of donations.Humane Society Board President Charlotte Craig says they tend to see more donations at the end of December so people can write them off on their taxes.Craig says the money is much needed and she appreciates everyone's generosity.