Deadly fire - Fugitive search - Cold temps - Lucky foods

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Brr! It's gotten colder! Laura Wibbenmeyer tells us how cold it will get tonight.

A woman died in an apartment fire in Jackson this afternoon.

A Clubb woman died in a crash in Wayne County this morning.

Kentucky State Police in Mayfield asks for help from the public in the search for a fugitive.

Two people were arrested after a vehicle forced an elderly man off the interstate and caused him to crash.

A Missouri senator is proposing legislation that would require a 72-hour wait before an abortion.

Illinois State Police say they've eliminated their lengthy backlog of applications for gun owner identification cards.

A Southern California church nativity scene is featuring a bloody Trayvon Martin in place of the infant Jesus in an effort to stir a community conversation about gun violence.

Dumping your Christmas tree out on the curb is like tossing out a perfectly good turkey dinner, in the eyes of a goat, at least. The owners of a Colorado goat ranch are asking for old Christmas trees.

This story has been popular on our Facebook page today. It's not the gift she expected! Carmen Lopez, 14, discovered four cans of tuna in a box of pricey Beats by Dre headphones she was supposed to get on Christmas.

With all the feelings of hope and inspiration surrounding New Year's, why not add some good luck into the mix? The following are some of the foods that are associated with good luck in the New Year. Read this list and start preparing your grocery list to make this year one of your best ever!

We added more pictures to our slideshow of beautiful sights around the Heartland!

Have a great night!

