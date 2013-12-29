KSP asks for help finding fugitive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP asks for help finding fugitive

Herbert Wilford Smith (Source: KSP) Herbert Wilford Smith (Source: KSP)
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police in Mayfield asks for help from the public in the search for a fugitive.

Herbert Wilford Smith, 37, of Smithland is wanted for numerous felony offenses.

Smith is described as a white male, about 6 feet tall, 150+ lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was indicted by a Livingston County Grand Jury in 2012 for theft by failure to make required disposition of property.

In 2013, after failing to appear in court numerous times, he was indicted by another Livingston County Grand Jury for bail jumping in the first degree.

He has active warrants for his arrest with more than $25,000 in bonds. He is also wanted for questioning in other reported crimes that have occurred in Graves and Calloway counties.

KSP is asking for help from the public in locating Smith.

Police believe he may have gone to Florida. However, police do not know if he is back in the western Kentucky area.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of this fugitive they are asked to contact KSP at (270) 856-3721 or by dialing toll free at 1-800-222-5555, or they make contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 928-2122.

