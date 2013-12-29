Clubb woman killed in crash

A Clubb woman died in a crash in Wayne County Sunday morning.Deborah Allen, 52, of Clubb was driving a 1996 GMC Sonoma on Hwy. 34 when she lost control on the frost covered highway, went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.She crashed .8 miles east of Route OO.She was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the Missouri Highway Patrol.