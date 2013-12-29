Woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jackson apartment fire

The autopsy results have been released for a woman who died in an apartment fire in Jackson Sunday afternoon.

According to Cape Girardeau Coroner John Clifton, 61-year-old Sandra Riggins of Jackson died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.



Missouri State Fire Marshal Communications Director Mike O'Connell said the fire was ruled accidental and the cause is listed as smoking materials.



It happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Shawnee Circle.



According to the Jackson Fire Department, the fire started in an apartment on a lower level. One person died in that apartment. The apartment sustained great fire and smoke damage.



There were no other injuries. However, some of the surrounding apartments do have smoke damage.



According to the fire department, Riggins was the only person in the apartment.



"My heart broke because as I was venturing here I was praying it wasn't my grandfather. And in return I was praying it wasn't one of my neighbors in the cul de sac that I live on. And when I got here and I seen the scene, I knew," said Robin Ogborn, a neighbor.



The Jackson Fire Department, Jackson Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, and Fruitland Fire Department assisted.



