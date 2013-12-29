Woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jackson apartment fir - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Jackson apartment fire

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro)
(Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro) (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro)
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

The autopsy results have been released for a woman who died in an apartment fire in Jackson Sunday afternoon.

According to Cape Girardeau Coroner John Clifton, 61-year-old Sandra Riggins of Jackson died as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Missouri State Fire Marshal Communications Director Mike O'Connell said the fire was ruled accidental and the cause is listed as smoking materials.

It happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of Shawnee Circle.

According to the Jackson Fire Department, the fire started in an apartment on a lower level. One person died in that apartment. The apartment sustained great fire and smoke damage.

There were no other injuries. However, some of the surrounding apartments do have smoke damage.

According to the fire department, Riggins was the only person in the apartment.

"My heart broke because as I was venturing here I was praying it wasn't my grandfather. And in return I was praying it wasn't one of my neighbors in the cul de sac that I live on. And when I got here and I seen the scene, I knew," said Robin Ogborn, a neighbor.

The Jackson Fire Department, Jackson Police Department, Cape Girardeau Fire Department, and Fruitland Fire Department assisted.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly