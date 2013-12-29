Man accused of forcing elderly man off road, charged with DUI

Two people were arrested after a vehicle forced an elderly man off the road.Kevin Gilland, 32, of Paducah is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs 3rd offense, aggravated driving while DUI, suspended second offense, wanton endangerment 1st degree (2 counts- A Class D felony), reckless driving, and criminal mischief 2nd degree.Colleen Dunn, 33, of Paducah was arrested on outstanding warrants. She was a passenger in Gilland's vehicle.McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Interstate 24 at the 14 mile marker westbound for a single vehicle crash on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.As deputies were responding to that location, a concerned citizen called 911 and reported that she saw the event.The caller said a blue 1999 Toyota had left the road while traveling westbound, overcorrected, crossed both westbound lanes of traffic nearly striking a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis. The caller said that she was still behind the Toyota in question. A deputy found the vehicle as it pulled up to a home on Epperson Road and arrested Gilland.Walter R. Anderson, 87, of Downers Grove was driving his 2010 Mercury westbound on I-24 when the Toyota driven by Gilland forced Anderson off of the road. Anderson struck a small tree, and then stuck a culvert. After striking the culvert, Anderson’s Mercury went airborne. Anderson came to rest on the shoulder. He was not injured.