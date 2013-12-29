Man accused of forcing elderly man off road, charged with DUI - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man accused of forcing elderly man off road, charged with DUI

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Kevin Gilland (Source: McCracken County Jail) Kevin Gilland (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Colleen Dunn (Source: McCracken County Jail) Colleen Dunn (Source: McCracken County Jail)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two people were arrested after a vehicle forced an elderly man off the road.

Kevin Gilland, 32, of Paducah is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs 3rd offense, aggravated driving while DUI, suspended second offense, wanton endangerment 1st degree (2 counts- A Class D felony), reckless driving, and criminal mischief 2nd degree.

Colleen Dunn, 33, of Paducah was arrested on outstanding warrants. She was a passenger in Gilland's vehicle.

McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Interstate 24 at the 14 mile marker westbound for a single vehicle crash on Dec. 28 at 2 p.m.

As deputies were responding to that location, a concerned citizen called 911 and reported that she saw the event.

The caller said a blue 1999 Toyota had left the road while traveling westbound, overcorrected, crossed both westbound lanes of traffic nearly striking a 2010 Mercury Grand Marquis. The caller said that she was still behind the Toyota in question.  A deputy found the vehicle as it pulled up to a home on Epperson Road and arrested Gilland.

Walter R. Anderson, 87, of Downers Grove was driving his 2010 Mercury westbound on I-24 when the Toyota driven by Gilland forced Anderson off of the road. Anderson struck a small tree, and then stuck a culvert. After striking the culvert, Anderson’s Mercury went airborne. Anderson came to rest on the shoulder. He was not injured.

Copyright 2013 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly