West Paducah man accused of menacing and criminal mischief after shooting gun

WEST PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A West Paducah man faces drug and menacing and criminal mischief charges after a weapons was shot on Christmas Eve.

Jeremiah Wooley, 19, of West Paducah was arrested Friday on a warrant that was obtained for menacing and criminal mischief 3rd degree. 

Wooley is accused of shooting a weapon near visitors at his home on Christmas Eve. According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, the shooting made the visitors feel as if there could be physical injury to them.

Wooley had allegedly damaged property of the visitors prior to them leaving his home.

Wooley was arrested on the warrant during a traffic stop a short distance from his home on Metropolis Lake Road. He was also cited for failure to use a turn signal, driving without a license, no insurance and failure to notify Department of Transportation of his address change.

Detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department also obtained a search warrant for Wooley’s home and seized four rifles, ammunition, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Wooley was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

